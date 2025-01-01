Menu
Amanda Lawrence
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest 8.4
National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest (2025)
Club Zero 6.0
Club Zero (2023)
The Enfield Haunting 0.0
The Enfield Haunting (2015)

Filmography

National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest 8.4
National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama 2025,
Club Zero 6
Club Zero Club Zero
Thriller, Drama 2023, Austria / Great Britain / Germany / France / Denmark
The Enfield Haunting
The Enfield Haunting
Horror, Detective 2015, Great Britain
