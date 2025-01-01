Menu
Amanda Lawrence
Amanda Lawrence
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.4
National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest
(2025)
6.0
Club Zero
(2023)
0.0
The Enfield Haunting
(2015)
8.4
National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama
2025,
6
Club Zero
Thriller, Drama
2023, Austria / Great Britain / Germany / France / Denmark
The Enfield Haunting
Horror, Detective
2015, Great Britain
