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Spirit Chronicles 2021 - 2024, season 2

Spirit Chronicles season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spirit Chronicles Seasons Season 2
Seirei Gensouki
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 7 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Season 2 Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Tomori Kusunoki
Tomori Kusunoki
Drew Breedlove
Aiden Call
James Marler
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno
All Season 2 Cast

Series rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb

Spirit Chronicles List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
When I Met You in This World, You Were...
Season 2 Episode 1
7 October 2024
Shopping in Another World
Season 2 Episode 2
14 October 2024
My Home, Under Attack
Season 2 Episode 3
21 October 2024
Welcome Home
Season 2 Episode 4
28 October 2024
Heroes and Champions
Season 2 Episode 5
4 November 2024
Lynchpin of Memories
Season 2 Episode 6
11 November 2024
Intruders
Season 2 Episode 7
18 November 2024
The Clutches of Evil, Stealing Ever Closer
Season 2 Episode 8
25 November 2024
The Battle to Defend Amande
Season 2 Episode 9
2 December 2024
Destined Enemy
Season 2 Episode 10
9 December 2024
Clash
Season 2 Episode 11
16 December 2024
Toward a Fateful Tomorrow
Season 2 Episode 12
23 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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