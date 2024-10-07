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Spirit Chronicles 2021 - 2024, season 2
About
Seasons
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Cast and roles
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spirit Chronicles
Seasons
Season 2
Seirei Gensouki
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
7 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Season 2 Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Tomori Kusunoki
Drew Breedlove
Aiden Call
James Marler
Marika Kôno
All Season 2 Cast
Series rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Spirit Chronicles List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
When I Met You in This World, You Were...
Season 2
Episode 1
7 October 2024
Shopping in Another World
Season 2
Episode 2
14 October 2024
My Home, Under Attack
Season 2
Episode 3
21 October 2024
Welcome Home
Season 2
Episode 4
28 October 2024
Heroes and Champions
Season 2
Episode 5
4 November 2024
Lynchpin of Memories
Season 2
Episode 6
11 November 2024
Intruders
Season 2
Episode 7
18 November 2024
The Clutches of Evil, Stealing Ever Closer
Season 2
Episode 8
25 November 2024
The Battle to Defend Amande
Season 2
Episode 9
2 December 2024
Destined Enemy
Season 2
Episode 10
9 December 2024
Clash
Season 2
Episode 11
16 December 2024
Toward a Fateful Tomorrow
Season 2
Episode 12
23 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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