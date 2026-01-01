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LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
Cast and roles
"LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales" Cast
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
"LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales" cast
All info
Tom Kane
Narrator
Adrian Holmes
Mace Windu
Andrew Francis
Bail Organa
Anthony Daniels
Adrian Holmes
Red Guard #1
Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Yoda
Alan Marriott
Agent Kallus
Kirby Morrow
Trevor Devall
Emperor Palpatine
Adrian Petriw
Trevor Devall
Admiral Ackbar
Brian Drummond
Watto
Kirby Morrow
General Grievous
Trevor Devall
Jar Jar
Brian Drummond
Billy Dee Williams
Kirby Morrow
Red Guard #2
Brian Drummond
Admiral Motti
Lee Tockar
Nute Gunray
Trevor Devall
Boba Fett
Michael Donovan
Count Dooku
Darien Provost
Sam Vincent
Eric Bauza
Luke Skywalker
Michael Donovan
Poggle the Lesser
Trevor Devall
Michael Donovan
Michael Donovan
Spaceport Announcer
Eric Bauza
FA-4 Droid Pilot
Michael Donovan
Captain Panaka
Elysia Rotaru
Michael Daingerfield
Han Solo
Michael Donovan
Pilot
Heather Doerksen
Princess Leia
Michael Daingerfield
Bossk
Paul Dobson
Ki-Adi-Mundi
Michael Daingerfield
Stormtrooper #1
Lee Tockar
Michael Daingerfield
Scout Trooper 1
Michael Daingerfield
Stormtrooper 2
Sam Vincent
Garbagedroid #3
Lee Tockar
Amda Wabo
Eric Bauza
Waiter
Sam Vincent
Ticketdroid
Eric Bauza
Rusty
Eric Bauza
Stormtrooper #2
Heather Doerksen
Shmi Skywalker
Eric Bauza
Construction Worker 2
Colin Murdock
General Veers
Tom Kane
Garbagedroid #1
Colin Murdock
Rebel Officer
Heather Doerksen
Mon Mothma
Colin Murdock
Stormtrooper 1
Colin Murdock
Y-Wing Pilot
Michael Daingerfield
Eric Bauza
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