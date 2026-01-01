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Kinoafisha TV Shows LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales Cast and roles

"LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales" Cast

"LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales" cast All info
Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Narrator Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Mace Windu Andrew Francis
Andrew Francis
Bail Organa Anthony Daniels
Anthony Daniels
Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Red Guard #1 Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Yoda
Alan Marriott
Agent Kallus
Kirby Morrow
Trevor Devall
Emperor Palpatine
Adrian Petriw
Trevor Devall
Admiral Ackbar
Brian Drummond
Brian Drummond
Watto
Kirby Morrow
General Grievous
Trevor Devall
Jar Jar
Brian Drummond
Brian Drummond
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams
Kirby Morrow
Red Guard #2
Brian Drummond
Brian Drummond
Admiral Motti Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Nute Gunray
Trevor Devall
Boba Fett
Michael Donovan
Count Dooku
Darien Provost
Sam Vincent
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Luke Skywalker
Michael Donovan
Poggle the Lesser
Trevor Devall
Michael Donovan
Michael Donovan
Spaceport Announcer
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
FA-4 Droid Pilot
Michael Donovan
Captain Panaka
Elysia Rotaru
Elysia Rotaru
Michael Daingerfield
Han Solo
Michael Donovan
Pilot
Heather Doerksen
Princess Leia
Michael Daingerfield
Bossk Paul Dobson
Paul Dobson
Ki-Adi-Mundi
Michael Daingerfield
Stormtrooper #1 Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Michael Daingerfield
Scout Trooper 1
Michael Daingerfield
Stormtrooper 2
Sam Vincent
Garbagedroid #3
Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Amda Wabo Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Waiter
Sam Vincent
Ticketdroid
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Rusty Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Stormtrooper #2
Heather Doerksen
Shmi Skywalker
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Construction Worker 2
Colin Murdock
General Veers
Tom Kane
Tom Kane
Garbagedroid #1
Colin Murdock
Rebel Officer
Heather Doerksen
Mon Mothma
Colin Murdock
Stormtrooper 1
Colin Murdock
Y-Wing Pilot
Michael Daingerfield
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
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