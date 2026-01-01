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Michael Daingerfield Michael Daingerfield
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Daingerfield

Michael Daingerfield

Michael Daingerfield

Date of Birth
29 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales 7.2
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
The Messengers 6.4
The Messengers (2007)
Catwoman 6.3
Catwoman (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! 4
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite
Fantasy, Comedy, Family, Action 2020, USA
Sausage Party 6
Sausage Party Sausage Party
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales 7.2
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2015, USA
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure 6.3
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, USA
Barbie and the Secret Door 5.9
Barbie and the Secret Door Barbie and the Secret Door
Animation, Family 2014, USA
The Messengers 6.4
The Messengers The Messengers
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
Barbie Diaries 5.4
Barbie Diaries The Barbie Diaries
Animation, Family 2006, USA
The Long Weekend 5.8
The Long Weekend The Long Weekend
Comedy 2005, USA / Canada / Great Britain
Catwoman 6.3
Catwoman Catwoman
Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi 2004, USA / Australia
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