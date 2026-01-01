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About
Filmography
Michael Daingerfield
Michael Daingerfield
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Daingerfield
Michael Daingerfield
Michael Daingerfield
Date of Birth
29 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
(2015)
6.4
The Messengers
(2007)
6.3
Catwoman
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2016
2015
2014
2007
2006
2005
2004
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actor
9
4
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite
Fantasy, Comedy, Family, Action
2020, USA
6
Sausage Party
Sausage Party
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2015, USA
6.3
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family
2015, USA
5.9
Barbie and the Secret Door
Barbie and the Secret Door
Animation, Family
2014, USA
6.4
The Messengers
The Messengers
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
5.4
Barbie Diaries
The Barbie Diaries
Animation, Family
2006, USA
5.8
The Long Weekend
The Long Weekend
Comedy
2005, USA / Canada / Great Britain
6.3
Catwoman
Catwoman
Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi
2004, USA / Australia
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