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Yana Krutina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yana Krutina
Yana Krutina
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
1.3
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
1.3
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia
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