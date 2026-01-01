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Maria Naganawa Maria Naganawa
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Naganawa

Maria Naganawa

Maria Naganawa

Actor type
Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You 7.1
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (2023)
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 6.2
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! (2021)
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA 0.0
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA (2026)

Filmography

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You 7.1
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 6.2
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
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