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Ai Kayano Ai Kayano
Kinoafisha Persons Ai Kayano

Ai Kayano

Ai Kayano

Date of Birth
13 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
153 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2021)
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai 8.0
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai (2011)
Yakusoku no Neverland 7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl 6.2
Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Dusk Beyond the End of the World 6.2
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2025, Japan
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon 6
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Platinum End 5.9
Platinum End
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Thriller 2021, Japan
The Case Study of Vanitas 7.2
The Case Study of Vanitas
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery 2021, Japan
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2021, Japan
The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun" 6.6
The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun"
Anime, Drama 2021, Japan
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari 5.9
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Yakusoku no Neverland 7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2019, Japan
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms Maquia: When the promised Flower Blooms / Sayonara no Asa ni Yakusoku no Hana wo Kazarou
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Land of the Lustrous 7.7
Land of the Lustrous
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2017, Japan
Girls und Panzer das Finale 7.4
Girls und Panzer das Finale Girls und Panzer das Finale
Animation, Anime 2017, Japan
Watch trailer
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 7.3
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
ReLIFE 7.7
ReLIFE
Drama, Anime 2016, Japan
Amanchu! 6.6
Amanchu!
Comedy, Anime 2016, Japan
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata 6.7
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2015, Japan
Captain Earth 5.7
Captain Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2014, Japan
Ao Haru Ride 7.3
Ao Haru Ride
Drama, Anime 2014, Japan
No Game No Life 7.4
No Game No Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Girls und Panzer 7.4
Girls und Panzer
Drama, Action, Anime, 2012, Japan
Hyouka 7.4
Hyouka
Drama, Anime, Mystery 2012, Japan
The Pet Girl of Sakurasou 7.5
The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2012, Japan
Say "I love you" 7.2
Say "I love you"
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2012, Japan
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