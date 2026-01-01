Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ai Kayano
Ai Kayano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ai Kayano
Ai Kayano
Ai Kayano
Date of Birth
13 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
153 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
(2021)
8.0
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai
(2011)
7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Music
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
All
25
Films
2
TV Shows
23
Actress
25
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
6.2
Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.2
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2025, Japan
6
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
5.9
Platinum End
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Thriller
2021, Japan
7.2
The Case Study of Vanitas
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery
2021, Japan
8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2021, Japan
6.6
The Low Tier Character "Tomozaki-kun"
Anime, Drama
2021, Japan
5.9
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2019, Japan
7.8
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Maquia: When the promised Flower Blooms / Sayonara no Asa ni Yakusoku no Hana wo Kazarou
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime
2018, Japan
Watch trailer
7.7
Land of the Lustrous
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2017, Japan
7.4
Girls und Panzer das Finale
Girls und Panzer das Finale
Animation, Anime
2017, Japan
Watch trailer
7.3
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2016, Japan
7.7
ReLIFE
Drama, Anime
2016, Japan
6.6
Amanchu!
Comedy, Anime
2016, Japan
6.7
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2015, Japan
5.7
Captain Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2014, Japan
7.3
Ao Haru Ride
Drama, Anime
2014, Japan
7.4
No Game No Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2014, Japan
7.4
Girls und Panzer
Drama, Action, Anime,
2012, Japan
7.4
Hyouka
Drama, Anime, Mystery
2012, Japan
7.5
The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2012, Japan
7.2
Say "I love you"
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2012, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree