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Yaodong Sun
Yaodong Sun Yaodong Sun
Kinoafisha Persons Yaodong Sun

Yaodong Sun

Yaodong Sun

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.8
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector (2026)
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter 5.2
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter (2016)

Filmography

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.8
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2026, China
Watch trailer
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter 5.2
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter
Animation, Children's 2016, China
Watch trailer
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