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Naveen Kaushik
Naveen Kaushik Naveen Kaushik
Kinoafisha Persons Naveen Kaushik

Naveen Kaushik

Naveen Kaushik

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Dhurandhar 2 8.4
Dhurandhar 2 (2026)
Do Deewane Seher Mein 8.0
Do Deewane Seher Mein (2026)
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz (2024)

Filmography

Do Deewane Seher Mein 8
Do Deewane Seher Mein Do Deewane Seher Mein
Drama, Romantic 2026, India
Dhurandhar 2 8.4
Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller 2026, India
Watch trailer
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic 2024, India
Watch trailer
Show more
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