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About
Filmography
Naveen Kaushik
Naveen Kaushik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naveen Kaushik
Naveen Kaushik
Naveen Kaushik
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Dhurandhar 2
(2026)
8.0
Do Deewane Seher Mein
(2026)
5.9
Bad Newz
(2024)
Filmography
8
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Drama, Romantic
2026, India
8.4
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller
2026, India
Watch trailer
5.9
Bad Newz
Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic
2024, India
Watch trailer
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