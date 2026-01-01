Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalie Dew
Natalie Dew
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Dew
Natalie Dew
Natalie Dew
Date of Birth
3 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.1
The Capture
(2019)
7.3
Alex Rider
(2020)
Filmography
The Marlow Murder Club
Drama, Crime
2024, USA/Great Britain
7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family
2020, USA
8.1
The Capture
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2019, Great Britain
8.6
Archer
Comedy, Action
2009, USA
5
Kiss of Life
Kiss of Life
Drama
2003, Great Britain / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree