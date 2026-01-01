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Natalie Dew Natalie Dew
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Dew

Natalie Dew

Natalie Dew

Date of Birth
3 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
The Capture 8.1
The Capture (2019)
Alex Rider 7.3
Alex Rider (2020)

Filmography

The Marlow Murder Club
The Marlow Murder Club
Drama, Crime 2024, USA/Great Britain
Alex Rider 7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family 2020, USA
The Capture 8.1
The Capture
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2019, Great Britain
Archer 8.6
Archer
Comedy, Action 2009, USA
Kiss of Life 5
Kiss of Life Kiss of Life
Drama 2003, Great Britain / France
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