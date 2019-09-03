Menu
Russian
The Capture poster
8.2 IMDb
The Capture

Production year 2019
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Capture The story revolves around a former special forces corporal named Sean Emery. He was accused of a series of war crimes during the battles in Afghanistan, but ultimately acquitted and released. However, some time later, Sean finds himself in the defendant's seat once again. This time, he is suspected of kidnapping and murdering lawyer Hannah Roberts, who helped him get acquitted the first time. Emery is willing to do whatever it takes to restore his reputation. Meanwhile, investigator Rachel Carey begins to question the evidence that proves his guilt.
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman Frank Napier
Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen Jessica Mallory
Holliday Grainger
Holliday Grainger DI Rachel Carey
Ginny Holder DS Nadia Latif
Ben Miles Commander Danny Hart
Lia Williams
Lia Williams DSU Gemma Garland
8 IMDb
Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
2019, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
2022, 6 episodes
 
Season 3
TBA,
 
