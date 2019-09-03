The Capture The story revolves around a former special forces corporal named Sean Emery. He was accused of a series of war crimes during the battles in Afghanistan, but ultimately acquitted and released. However, some time later, Sean finds himself in the defendant's seat once again. This time, he is suspected of kidnapping and murdering lawyer Hannah Roberts, who helped him get acquitted the first time. Emery is willing to do whatever it takes to restore his reputation. Meanwhile, investigator Rachel Carey begins to question the evidence that proves his guilt.

