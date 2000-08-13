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Na Jaemin Na Jaemin
Kinoafisha Persons Na Jaemin

Na Jaemin

Na Jaemin

Date of Birth
13 August 2000 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero

Popular Films

NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM 9.1
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM (2022)
Wind Up 8.5
Wind Up (2026)
NCT NATION: To the World 7.8
NCT NATION: To the World (2023)

Filmography

Wind Up 8.5
Wind Up Wind Up
Fantasy, Sport 2026, South Korea
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Tickets
NCT NATION: To the World 7.8
NCT NATION: To the World NCT Nation: To the World in Cinemas
Music 2023, South Korea
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM 9.1
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
Concert 2022, South Korea
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