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About
Filmography
Na Jaemin
Na Jaemin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Na Jaemin
Na Jaemin
Na Jaemin
Date of Birth
13 August 2000
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.1
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
(2022)
8.5
Wind Up
(2026)
Tickets
7.8
NCT NATION: To the World
(2023)
Filmography
8.5
Wind Up
Wind Up
Fantasy, Sport
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
NCT NATION: To the World
NCT Nation: To the World in Cinemas
Music
2023, South Korea
9.1
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
Concert
2022, South Korea
Show more
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