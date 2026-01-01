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Filmography
Miranda Edwards
Miranda Edwards
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miranda Edwards
Miranda Edwards
Miranda Edwards
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
Family Law
(2021)
6.6
Supernatural Academy
(2022)
6.4
P2
(2007)
Filmography
Blue Skies
Drama, Detective
2026, Canada
6.3
Before Your Father Finds Us
Before Your Father Finds Us
Drama
2025, USA
5.8
Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
Crime, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
5.7
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Crime, Drama
2023, USA / Canada
5.8
Reginald the Vampire
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
6.6
Supernatural Academy
Fantasy
2022, USA
3.7
Detective Knight: Rogue
Detective Knight: Rogue
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
5
Detective Knight: Redemption
Detective Knight: Redemption
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
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