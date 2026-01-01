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Miranda Edwards Miranda Edwards
Kinoafisha Persons Miranda Edwards

Miranda Edwards

Miranda Edwards

Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Family Law 7.2
Family Law (2021)
Supernatural Academy 6.6
Supernatural Academy (2022)
P2 6.4
P2 (2007)

Filmography

Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Drama, Detective 2026, Canada
6.3
Before Your Father Finds Us Before Your Father Finds Us
Drama 2025, USA
Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story 5.8
Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
Crime, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story 5.7
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Crime, Drama 2023, USA / Canada
Reginald the Vampire 5.8
Reginald the Vampire
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
Supernatural Academy 6.6
Supernatural Academy
Fantasy 2022, USA
Detective Knight: Rogue 3.7
Detective Knight: Rogue Detective Knight: Rogue
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Detective Knight: Redemption 5
Detective Knight: Redemption Detective Knight: Redemption
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
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