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Poster of Detective Knight: Rogue
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Detective Knight: Rogue
3.7

Detective Knight: Rogue

, 2022
Detective Knight: Rogue
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Detective Knight: Rogue
3.7

Cast

Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
James Knight
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Eric Fitzgerald
Corey Large
Corey Large
Mercer
Beau Mirchoff
Beau Mirchoff
Rhodes
Michael Eklund
Michael Eklund
Winna
Miranda Edwards
Anna Shea
Johnny Messner
Johnny Messner
Brigga
Keeya King
Nikki Sykes
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Godwin Sango
Trevor Gretzky
Mike Rochester
Director Edward Drake
Writer Corey Large, Yen Pfaff, Edward Drake
Composer Scott Currie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 October 2022
World premiere 21 October 2022
Release date
21 October 2022 Canada R
10 January 2023 Denmark
28 October 2022 Latvia N12
28 October 2022 Lithuania
21 October 2022 Portugal M/16
9 February 2023 South Korea
25 November 2022 Spain
25 November 2022 Taiwan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $95,244
Production Lionsgate, BondIt Media Capital, Pink308
Also known as
Detective Knight: Rogue, Balash New Yorky: Por'ei Ha'Khok, Detective Knight - La notte del giudizio, Detective Knight: Sin piedad, Detektiiv Knight, Detektīvs Naits, Detektyw Knight: Łotr, Detetive Knight: O Assalto, Detetive Knight: Vilão, Knight nyomozó: Az öntörvényű, Детектив Найт: Мерзавец, ダイ・ハード THE FIRST, 俠探特攻：全面追緝, کارآگاه نایت: یاغی, Detetive Knight: Justiça, کارآگاه نایت: سرکش, Dedektive Cəngavər: Oğru

Film rating

3.7
Rate 12 votes
3.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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