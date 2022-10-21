Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 October 2022
World premiere
21 October 2022
Release date
|21 October 2022
|Canada
|
|R
|10 January 2023
|Denmark
|
|
|28 October 2022
|Latvia
|
|N12
|28 October 2022
|Lithuania
|
|
|21 October 2022
|Portugal
|
|M/16
|9 February 2023
|South Korea
|
|
|25 November 2022
|Spain
|
|
|25 November 2022
|Taiwan
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$95,244
Production
Lionsgate, BondIt Media Capital, Pink308
Also known as
Detective Knight: Rogue, Balash New Yorky: Por'ei Ha'Khok, Detective Knight - La notte del giudizio, Detective Knight: Sin piedad, Detektiiv Knight, Detektīvs Naits, Detektyw Knight: Łotr, Detetive Knight: O Assalto, Detetive Knight: Vilão, Knight nyomozó: Az öntörvényű, Детектив Найт: Мерзавец, ダイ・ハード THE FIRST, 俠探特攻：全面追緝, کارآگاه نایت: یاغی, Detetive Knight: Justiça, کارآگاه نایت: سرکش, Dedektive Cəngavər: Oğru