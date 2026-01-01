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Filmography
Mahia Zrouki
Mahia Zrouki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mahia Zrouki
Mahia Zrouki
Mahia Zrouki
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
A Tale of Love and Desire
(2021)
6.1
The Party's Over!
(2025)
Filmography
6.1
The Party's Over!
Classe moyenne
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.6
A Tale of Love and Desire
Une histoire d'amour et de désir
Drama, Romantic
2021, France / Tunisia
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