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Laure Calamy
Laure Calamy Laure Calamy
Kinoafisha Persons Laure Calamy

Laure Calamy

Laure Calamy

Date of Birth
22 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Call My Agent! 8.2
Call My Agent! (2015)
Full Time 7.4
Full Time (2021)
What Is Love? 6.9
What Is Love? (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
What Is Love? 6.9
What Is Love? C'est quoi l'amour?
Comedy 2025, France
The Party's Over! 6.1
The Party's Over! Classe moyenne
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Confidante 6.3
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller, 2024, France
How to Make a Killing 6.2
How to Make a Killing Un ours dans le Jura
Comedy, Thriller 2024, France
Watch trailer
It's Raining Men 5.6
It's Raining Men Iris et les hommes
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Two Tickets to Greece 6
Two Tickets to Greece Les Cyclades
Comedy 2022, Belgium / France / Greece
Watch trailer
The Origin of Evil 6.6
The Origin of Evil L'origine du mal
Drama, Thriller 2022, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Angry Annie 6.9
Angry Annie Annie colère
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
Full Time 7.4
Full Time À plein temps
Drama 2021, France / USA
My Donkey, My Lover & I 6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I Antoinette dans les Cévennes
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic 2020, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Sibyl 5.8
Sibyl Sibyl
Thriller, Drama 2019, France
Watch trailer
Only the Animals 6.8
Only the Animals Seules les bêtes / Only the animals
Thriller 2019, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Le dindon 4.8
Le dindon Le dindon
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Une belle équipe 5.6
Une belle équipe Une belle équipe
Comedy, Drama 2019, France
Ava 6.6
Ava Ava
Drama, Romantic 2018, France
Mademoiselle de Joncquières 6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Drama, Romantic 2018, France
Our Struggles 6.8
Our Struggles Nos batailles
Drama 2018, Belgium / France
Staying Vertical 6
Staying Vertical Rester vertical
Drama, Comedy 2016, France
Victoria 6.4
Victoria Victoria
Drama, Romantic 2016, France
Watch trailer
Call My Agent! 8.2
Call My Agent!
Comedy 2015, France
Week-ends 5.4
Week-ends Week-ends
Drama 2014, France
9-Month Stretch 6.7
9-Month Stretch 9 mois ferme
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Un plan parfait 6.5
Un plan parfait Fly Me to the Moon / Un plan parfait
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2012, France
Watch trailer
Park Benches 5.8
Park Benches Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
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