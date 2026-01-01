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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Laure Calamy
Laure Calamy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laure Calamy
Laure Calamy
Laure Calamy
Date of Birth
22 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Call My Agent!
(2015)
7.4
Full Time
(2021)
6.9
What Is Love?
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2009
All
24
Films
22
TV Shows
2
Actress
24
6.9
What Is Love?
C'est quoi l'amour?
Comedy
2025, France
6.1
The Party's Over!
Classe moyenne
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller,
2024, France
6.2
How to Make a Killing
Un ours dans le Jura
Comedy, Thriller
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.6
It's Raining Men
Iris et les hommes
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6
Two Tickets to Greece
Les Cyclades
Comedy
2022, Belgium / France / Greece
Watch trailer
6.6
The Origin of Evil
L'origine du mal
Drama, Thriller
2022, Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.9
Angry Annie
Annie colère
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
7.4
Full Time
À plein temps
Drama
2021, France / USA
6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I
Antoinette dans les Cévennes
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic
2020, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.8
Sibyl
Sibyl
Thriller, Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Only the Animals
Seules les bêtes / Only the animals
Thriller
2019, France / Germany
Watch trailer
4.8
Le dindon
Le dindon
Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
5.6
Une belle équipe
Une belle équipe
Comedy, Drama
2019, France
6.6
Ava
Ava
Drama, Romantic
2018, France
6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Drama, Romantic
2018, France
6.8
Our Struggles
Nos batailles
Drama
2018, Belgium / France
6
Staying Vertical
Rester vertical
Drama, Comedy
2016, France
6.4
Victoria
Victoria
Drama, Romantic
2016, France
Watch trailer
8.2
Call My Agent!
Comedy
2015, France
5.4
Week-ends
Week-ends
Drama
2014, France
6.7
9-Month Stretch
9 mois ferme
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Un plan parfait
Fly Me to the Moon / Un plan parfait
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Park Benches
Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
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