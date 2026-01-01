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Filmography
Elle Downs
Elle Downs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elle Downs
Elle Downs
Elle Downs
Date of Birth
27 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.7
Godsend
(2004)
3.5
Gooby
(2009)
2.8
A Breed Apart
(2025)
Filmography
2.8
A Breed Apart
A Breed Apart
Action, Horror
2025, USA / Monaco
Watch trailer
3.5
Gooby
Gooby
Family
2009, Canada
Watch trailer
5.7
Godsend
Godsend
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale
2004, USA
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