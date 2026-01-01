Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Elle Downs
Elle Downs Elle Downs
Kinoafisha Persons Elle Downs

Elle Downs

Elle Downs

Date of Birth
27 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Horror actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Godsend 5.7
Godsend (2004)
Gooby 3.5
Gooby (2009)
A Breed Apart 2.8
A Breed Apart (2025)

Filmography

A Breed Apart 2.8
A Breed Apart A Breed Apart
Action, Horror 2025, USA / Monaco
Watch trailer
Gooby 3.5
Gooby Gooby
Family 2009, Canada
Watch trailer
Godsend 5.7
Godsend Godsend
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale 2004, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more