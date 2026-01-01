Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Elise Tielrooy Elise Tielrooy
Kinoafisha Persons Elise Tielrooy

Elise Tielrooy

Elise Tielrooy

Date of Birth
7 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Paris Can Wait 6.1
Paris Can Wait (2017)
La prophétie d'Avignon 0.0
La prophétie d'Avignon (2007)

Filmography

Paris Can Wait 6.1
Paris Can Wait Paris Can Wait
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
La prophétie d'Avignon
La prophétie d'Avignon
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2007, Switzerland/France/Belgium
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more