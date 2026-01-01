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Filmography
Elise Tielrooy
Elise Tielrooy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elise Tielrooy
Elise Tielrooy
Elise Tielrooy
Date of Birth
7 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Paris Can Wait
(2017)
0.0
La prophétie d'Avignon
(2007)
Filmography
6.1
Paris Can Wait
Paris Can Wait
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
La prophétie d'Avignon
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2007, Switzerland/France/Belgium
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