Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louise Monot Louise Monot
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Monot

Louise Monot

Louise Monot

Date of Birth
30 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Little White Lies 7.3
Little White Lies (2010)
Gone with the Woman 6.8
Gone with the Woman (2007)
I Do 6.3
I Do (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La banda Picasso 5.2
La banda Picasso La banda Picasso
Comedy, Crime 2012, Spain
Watch trailer
Little White Lies 7.3
Little White Lies Les petits mouchoirs
Drama, Comedy 2010, France
Watch trailer
OSS 117: Lost in Rio 6.2
OSS 117: Lost in Rio OSS 117: Rio ne répond plus
Comedy, Adventure 2009, France
Watch trailer
La prophétie d'Avignon
La prophétie d'Avignon
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2007, Switzerland/France/Belgium
Gone with the Woman 6.8
Gone with the Woman Tatt av kvinnen
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Norway
Watch trailer
I Do 6.3
I Do Prete-moi ta main
Comedy 2006, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more