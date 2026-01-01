Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louise Monot
Louise Monot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Monot
Louise Monot
Louise Monot
Date of Birth
30 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Little White Lies
(2010)
6.8
Gone with the Woman
(2007)
6.3
I Do
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2012
2010
2009
2007
2006
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
5.2
La banda Picasso
La banda Picasso
Comedy, Crime
2012, Spain
Watch trailer
7.3
Little White Lies
Les petits mouchoirs
Drama, Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
6.2
OSS 117: Lost in Rio
OSS 117: Rio ne répond plus
Comedy, Adventure
2009, France
Watch trailer
La prophétie d'Avignon
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2007, Switzerland/France/Belgium
6.8
Gone with the Woman
Tatt av kvinnen
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, Norway
Watch trailer
6.3
I Do
Prete-moi ta main
Comedy
2006, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree