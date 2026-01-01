Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Elisabeth Macocco
Elisabeth Macocco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elisabeth Macocco
Elisabeth Macocco
Elisabeth Macocco
Date of Birth
5 July 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
How Much Do You Love Me?
(2005)
0.0
Spiral
(2005)
Filmography
Spiral
Drama, Crime
2005, France
6.6
How Much Do You Love Me?
Combien tu m'aimes?
Drama, Comedy
2005, Italy / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree