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Elisabeth Macocco Elisabeth Macocco
Kinoafisha Persons Elisabeth Macocco

Elisabeth Macocco

Elisabeth Macocco

Date of Birth
5 July 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

How Much Do You Love Me? 6.6
How Much Do You Love Me? (2005)
Spiral 0.0
Spiral (2005)

Filmography

Spiral
Spiral
Drama, Crime 2005, France
How Much Do You Love Me? 6.6
How Much Do You Love Me? Combien tu m'aimes?
Drama, Comedy 2005, Italy / France
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