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Eleanor de Rohan
Eleanor de Rohan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eleanor de Rohan
Eleanor de Rohan
Eleanor de Rohan
Date of Birth
3 September 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
All Is True
(2019)
0.0
The Lady
(2026)
Filmography
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History,
2026, Great Britain
6.3
All Is True
All Is True
Biography, Drama, History
2019, Great Britain
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