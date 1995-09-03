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Eleanor de Rohan Eleanor de Rohan
Kinoafisha Persons Eleanor de Rohan

Eleanor de Rohan

Eleanor de Rohan

Date of Birth
3 September 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

All Is True 6.2
All Is True (2019)
The Lady 0.0
The Lady (2026)

Filmography

The Lady
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History, 2026, Great Britain
All Is True 6.3
All Is True All Is True
Biography, Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
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