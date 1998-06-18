Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luca Melucci
Luca Melucci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Melucci
Luca Melucci
Luca Melucci
Date of Birth
18 June 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake
(2024)
4.6
Love Me, Love Me
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.6
Love Me, Love Me
Love Me, Love Me
Drama, Romantic
2026, Italy / USA
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake
Maschile Plurale
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree