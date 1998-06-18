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Luca Melucci Luca Melucci
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Melucci

Luca Melucci

Luca Melucci

Date of Birth
18 June 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake (2024)
Love Me, Love Me 4.6
Love Me, Love Me (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Me, Love Me 4.6
Love Me, Love Me Love Me, Love Me
Drama, Romantic 2026, Italy / USA
6.6
Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake Maschile Plurale
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Italy
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