June moves to Italy for a fresh start after her brother's death. At her new elite school, she is drawn to James, a dangerous bully involved in clandestine MMA fights, but begins dating his best friend, Will, the perfect honor student. However, appearances can be deceiving, and June soon discovers that no one at her school is who they seem, as everyone is hiding a secret. As tensions rise and hidden truths come to light, June must decide where her heart truly belongs.
ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Leone Film Group, Lotus Production
Also known as
Love Me, Love Me, Amor Demais, Kochaj mnie, kochaj mnie, Love Me, Love Me: Cuori Magnetici, Sev Beni, Sev Beni, Szeress, szeress!, Люби меня, люби меня, 愛我愛我, Love Me Love Me: Corações Magnéticos, 爱我，爱我：心动磁场
Film rating
4.6
Rate14 votes
4.2IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.