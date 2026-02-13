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Poster of Love Me, Love Me
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Love Me, Love Me
4.6

Love Me, Love Me

, 2026
Love Me, Love Me
Italy, USA / Drama, Romantic
Going 5
Not going 0
Poster of Love Me, Love Me
4.6
Going 5
Not going 0

Synopsis

June moves to Italy for a fresh start after her brother's death. At her new elite school, she is drawn to James, a dangerous bully involved in clandestine MMA fights, but begins dating his best friend, Will, the perfect honor student. However, appearances can be deceiving, and June soon discovers that no one at her school is who they seem, as everyone is hiding a secret. As tensions rise and hidden truths come to light, June must decide where her heart truly belongs.

Cast

Mia Jenkins
June
Andrea Guo
Andrea Guo
Amelia
Madior Fall
Jackson
Pepe Barroso
James
Luca Melucci
Will
Michelangelo Vizzini
Blaze
Pepe Barroso
James
Luca Melucci
Will
Michelangelo Vizzini
Blaze
Vanessa Donghi
Ari
Elizabeth Kinnear
April
Tommaso Caporali
Austin
Director Roger Kumble
Writer Veronica Galli, Serena Tateo
Composer Ginevra Nervi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 13 February 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Leone Film Group, Lotus Production
Also known as
Love Me, Love Me, Amor Demais, Kochaj mnie, kochaj mnie, Love Me, Love Me: Cuori Magnetici, Sev Beni, Sev Beni, Szeress, szeress!, Люби меня, люби меня, 愛我愛我, Love Me Love Me: Corações Magnéticos, 爱我，爱我：心动磁场

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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