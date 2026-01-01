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Man Feng
Man Feng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Man Feng
Man Feng
Man Feng
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
Panda Plan 2
(2026)
Filmography
5.3
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family
2026, China
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