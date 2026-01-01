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Filmography
Yu Yang
Yu Yang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yu Yang
Yu Yang
Yu Yang
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Ne Zha 2
(2025)
7.7
Ne Zha
(2019)
5.2
Panda Plan 2
(2026)
Filmography
5.2
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family
2026, China
Watch trailer
8.1
Ne Zha 2
Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, China
Watch trailer
7.7
Ne Zha
Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation
2019, China
Show more
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