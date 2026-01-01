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Yu Yang
Yu Yang Yu Yang
Kinoafisha Persons Yu Yang

Yu Yang

Yu Yang

Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ne Zha 2 8.1
Ne Zha 2 (2025)
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha (2019)
Panda Plan 2 5.2
Panda Plan 2 (2026)

Filmography

Panda Plan 2 5.2
Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family 2026, China
Watch trailer
Ne Zha 2 8.1
Ne Zha 2 Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Watch trailer
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation 2019, China
Show more
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