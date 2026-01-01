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Laurie Duncan
Laurie Duncan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurie Duncan
Laurie Duncan
Laurie Duncan
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Royally Screwed
(2026)
6.4
Fuze
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
Royally Screwed
Royally Screwed
Romantic
2026, USA
6.4
Fuze
Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
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