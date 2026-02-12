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Royally Screwed
6.8
Royally Screwed
, 2026
Royally Screwed
USA / Romantic
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6.8
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Synopsis
A rebellious prince and a witty waitress collide in Manhattan, sparking a royal romance that tests tradition, tabloids, and the crown.
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Cast
Jenny Boyd
Olivia
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Queen Lenora
Hayley-Marie Axe
Bridget
Laurie Duncan
Ray
Harry Jarvis
Henry
Max Rinehart
Nicholas
Grant Rosenmeyer
Marty
Isabella Nefar
Franny
Tom Cox
Simon
Emma Johnsey-Smith
Ellie
Nicola Andreou
Esmerelda
Conor Barrie
Tommy
Director
Sophia Kiapos
,
Sophia Kiapos
Writer
Tosca Musk
,
Emma Chase
,
Joany Kane
Composer
Alex Mansour
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
12 February 2026
World premiere
12 February 2026
Production
BH Movies
Also known as
Royally Screwed, Królewsko przykręcony
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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