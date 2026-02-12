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Poster of Royally Screwed
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Royally Screwed
6.8

Royally Screwed

, 2026
Royally Screwed
USA / Romantic
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Royally Screwed
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A rebellious prince and a witty waitress collide in Manhattan, sparking a royal romance that tests tradition, tabloids, and the crown.

Cast

Jenny Boyd
Olivia
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Queen Lenora
Hayley-Marie Axe
Bridget
Laurie Duncan
Ray
Harry Jarvis
Henry
Max Rinehart
Nicholas
Grant Rosenmeyer
Marty
Isabella Nefar
Franny
Tom Cox
Simon
Emma Johnsey-Smith
Ellie
Nicola Andreou
Esmerelda
Conor Barrie
Tommy
Director Sophia Kiapos, Sophia Kiapos
Writer Tosca Musk, Emma Chase, Joany Kane
Composer Alex Mansour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 February 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Production BH Movies
Also known as
Royally Screwed, Królewsko przykręcony

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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