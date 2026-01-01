Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mohammad Idreesi
Mohammad Idreesi Mohammad Idreesi
Kinoafisha Persons Mohammad Idreesi

Mohammad Idreesi

Mohammad Idreesi

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza (2025)

Filmography

Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more