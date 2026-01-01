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Filmography
Nader Abd Alhay
Nader Abd Alhay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nader Abd Alhay
Nader Abd Alhay
Nader Abd Alhay
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Farah
(2022)
6.5
The Turkish Detective
(2023)
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
(2025)
Filmography
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Turkish Detective
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2023, Turkey
6.9
Farah
Farah
Drama, Thriller
2022, Lebanon
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