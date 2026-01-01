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Nader Abd Alhay
Nader Abd Alhay Nader Abd Alhay
Kinoafisha Persons Nader Abd Alhay

Nader Abd Alhay

Nader Abd Alhay

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Farah 6.9
Farah (2022)
The Turkish Detective 6.5
The Turkish Detective (2023)
Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza (2025)

Filmography

Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
The Turkish Detective 6.5
The Turkish Detective
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, Turkey
Farah 6.9
Farah Farah
Drama, Thriller 2022, Lebanon
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