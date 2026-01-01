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Abood Obeid
Abood Obeid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abood Obeid
Abood Obeid
Abood Obeid
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
(2025)
Filmography
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama
2025, France
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