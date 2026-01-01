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Majd Eid
Majd Eid Majd Eid
Kinoafisha Persons Majd Eid

Majd Eid

Majd Eid

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Farha 8.1
Farha (2021)
Atonement 6.8
Atonement (2026)
Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Atonement 6.8
Atonement Atonement
Drama, War 2026, USA
Once Upon a Time in Gaza 6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
Inheritance 6
Inheritance Inheritance
Thriller 2024, USA
Farha 8.1
Farha Farha
Drama 2021, Jordan / Sweden
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