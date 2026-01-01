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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
Majd Eid
Majd Eid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Majd Eid
Majd Eid
Majd Eid
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Farha
(2021)
6.8
Atonement
(2026)
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2021
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.8
Atonement
Atonement
Drama, War
2026, USA
6.1
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Comedy, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
6
Inheritance
Inheritance
Thriller
2024, USA
8.1
Farha
Farha
Drama
2021, Jordan / Sweden
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