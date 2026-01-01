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Filmography
Milagros Ribet
Milagros Ribet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milagros Ribet
Milagros Ribet
Milagros Ribet
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
4.7
The Summoning of Baby Blue
(2025)
Tickets
3.8
Play Dead
(2025)
Filmography
3.8
Play Dead
Play Dead
Horror, Thriller
2025, Argentina / New Zealand
Watch trailer
4.7
The Summoning of Baby Blue
The Summoning
Horror
2025, New Zealand
Watch trailer
Tickets
Show more
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