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The Summoning of Baby Blue. Trailer
The Summoning of Baby Blue. Trailer
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Publication date: 3 June 2026
The Summoning of Baby Blue
– A babysitting gig becomes a nightmare of urban legend when three teens summon Baby Blue. Survival depends on uncovering the past to escape a mother’s wrath from beyond the grave.
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4.8
The Summoning of Baby Blue
Horror, 2025, New Zealand
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