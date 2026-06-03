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The Summoning of Baby Blue - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Summoning of Baby Blue. Trailer

The Summoning of Baby Blue. Trailer

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Publication date: 3 June 2026
The Summoning of Baby Blue – A babysitting gig becomes a nightmare of urban legend when three teens summon Baby Blue. Survival depends on uncovering the past to escape a mother’s wrath from beyond the grave.
4.8 The Summoning of Baby Blue
The Summoning of Baby Blue Horror, 2025, New Zealand Tickets
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