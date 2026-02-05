Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Play Dead
Poster of Play Dead
Рейтинги
3.8 IMDb Rating: 3.8
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 460 ₽
Going 6
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Play Dead

Play Dead

Play Dead
Tickets from 460 ₽
Going 6
Not going 0

Synopsis

A woman wakes up injured in a basement surrounded by corpses. To survive, she pretends to be dead while a grotesque ritual unfolds in the house above.
Play Dead - trailer
Play Dead  trailer
Country Argentina / New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Russia СБ Фильм
5 February 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
Production Black Mandala, Dystopian Film
Also known as
Play Dead, Finja-se de Morta, Play Dead - Die Todgeweihte, Udawaj martwą, Игра со смертью
Director
Carlos Goitia
Cast
Paula Brasca
Paula Brasca
Damian Castillo
Damian Castillo
Catalina Motto
Catalina Motto
Lara Idiart
Marta Quarleri
Marta Quarleri
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Play Dead
Heretic 6.8
Heretic (2024)
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)
The Red Book Ritual 3.7
The Red Book Ritual (2022)
Reunion 4.4
Reunion (2020)
Housebound 6.6
Housebound (2014)

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
22:40 from 770 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
22:50 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Trailers All trailers
Play Dead - trailer
Play Dead Trailer
Play Dead - trailer in russian
Play Dead Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Play Dead» now playing

Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Play Dead? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
Vystavochnaya
2D
22:40 from 770 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D
22:50 from 770 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D
14:40 from 490 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more