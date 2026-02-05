Menu
2 posters
Tickets from 460 ₽
Synopsis
A woman wakes up injured in a basement surrounded by corpses. To survive, she pretends to be dead while a grotesque ritual unfolds in the house above.
Expand
Play Dead
trailer
trailer
Country
Argentina / New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026
Russia
СБ Фильм
5 February 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
Production
Black Mandala, Dystopian Film
Also known as
Play Dead, Finja-se de Morta, Play Dead - Die Todgeweihte, Udawaj martwą, Игра со смертью
Director
Carlos Goitia
Cast
Paula Brasca
Damian Castillo
Catalina Motto
Lara Idiart
Marta Quarleri
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
22:40
from 770 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
22:50
from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 460 ₽
Tomorrow
from 500 ₽
8 February
from 500 ₽
9 February
from 440 ₽
10 February
from 210 ₽
11 February
from 440 ₽
All cinemas
Stills
«Play Dead» now playing
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Play Dead?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
Vystavochnaya
2D
22:40
from 770 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D
22:50
from 770 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D
14:40
from 490 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
