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Kinoafisha Films Pray for Us

Pray for Us

, 2026
Ruega por nosotras
Spain / Drama

Synopsis

In 1974 Barcelona, 19-year-old Ana's wealthy family sends her to a Madrid reformatory for "fallen women" after she sneaks out. In the nun-run institution, she finds strength through friendship, especially with Sole.

Cast

Zoe Bonafonte
Zoe Bonafonte
Adelfa Calvo
Malena Gutiérrez
María Cerezuela
Xavi Sáez
Manuela Calle
Carla Domínguez
María Gandiaga
Shiara Fernández
Adelfa Calvo
Belén Cruz
Director Daniel Monzón
Writer Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Daniel Monzón
Composer Roque Baños
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production 3Cat, Amalur Pictures, Arcadia Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ruega por nosotras, Pray for Us

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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