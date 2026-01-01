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Pray for Us
Pray for Us
, 2026
Ruega por nosotras
Spain / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
In 1974 Barcelona, 19-year-old Ana's wealthy family sends her to a Madrid reformatory for "fallen women" after she sneaks out. In the nun-run institution, she finds strength through friendship, especially with Sole.
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Cast
Zoe Bonafonte
Adelfa Calvo
Malena Gutiérrez
María Cerezuela
Xavi Sáez
Manuela Calle
Carla Domínguez
María Gandiaga
Shiara Fernández
Adelfa Calvo
Belén Cruz
Director
Daniel Monzón
Writer
Jorge Guerricaechevarría
,
Daniel Monzón
Composer
Roque Baños
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Production
3Cat, Amalur Pictures, Arcadia Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ruega por nosotras, Pray for Us
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