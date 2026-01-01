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Manoj Pahwa Manoj Pahwa
Kinoafisha Persons Manoj Pahwa

Manoj Pahwa

Manoj Pahwa

Date of Birth
1 September 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)
Assi 7.4
Assi (2026)
Mulk 7.0
Mulk (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Assi 7.4
Assi Assi
Drama, Thriller 2026, India
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai 6.7
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Comedy, Romantic 2026, India
Single Papa
Single Papa
Comedy 2025, India
Jigra 7
Jigra Jigra
Action 2024, India
Watch trailer
The Great Indian Family 6.5
The Great Indian Family The Great Indian Family
Comedy 2023, India
Student of the Year 2 2.2
Student of the Year 2 Student of the Year 2
Romantic, Action 2019, India
Mulk 7
Mulk Mulk
Drama 2018, India
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Drama, Romantic 2017, India
Cocktail 6.5
Cocktail Cocktail
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2014, India / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Khanna & Iyer 5.3
Khanna & Iyer Khanna & Iyer
Comedy 2007, India
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