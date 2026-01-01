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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manoj Pahwa
Manoj Pahwa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manoj Pahwa
Manoj Pahwa
Manoj Pahwa
Date of Birth
1 September 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
(2017)
7.4
Assi
(2026)
7.0
Mulk
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2019
2018
2017
2014
2007
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actor
10
7.4
Assi
Assi
Drama, Thriller
2026, India
6.7
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Comedy, Romantic
2026, India
Single Papa
Comedy
2025, India
7
Jigra
Jigra
Action
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.5
The Great Indian Family
The Great Indian Family
Comedy
2023, India
2.2
Student of the Year 2
Student of the Year 2
Romantic, Action
2019, India
7
Mulk
Mulk
Drama
2018, India
7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Drama, Romantic
2017, India
6.5
Cocktail
Cocktail
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2014, India / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
Khanna & Iyer
Khanna & Iyer
Comedy
2007, India
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