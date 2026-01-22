Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Hell in Paradise
Hell in Paradise
Hell in Paradise
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Migrant Nina takes a hotel job in the Maldives, but her island paradise turns nightmarish after an incident. Falsely accused, she must evade traps to escape her unjust life sentence.
Expand
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$8,223
Production
Luc Besson Production, La Petite Reine, White and Yellow Films
Also known as
Hell in Paradise, Põrgu paradiisis
Director
Leïla Sy
Cast
Nora Arnezeder
Maria Bello
Aly Khan
Ranjit Krishnamma
Shubham Saraf
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
