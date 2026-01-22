Menu
Hell in Paradise

Hell in Paradise 18+
Synopsis

Migrant Nina takes a hotel job in the Maldives, but her island paradise turns nightmarish after an incident. Falsely accused, she must evade traps to escape her unjust life sentence.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $8,223
Production Luc Besson Production, La Petite Reine, White and Yellow Films
Also known as
Hell in Paradise, Põrgu paradiisis
Director
Leïla Sy
Cast
Nora Arnezeder
Maria Bello
Aly Khan
Ranjit Krishnamma
Shubham Saraf
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
