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Filmography
Montse Guallar
Montse Guallar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Montse Guallar
Montse Guallar
Montse Guallar
Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.1
El refugio atómico
(2025)
Filmography
6.1
El refugio atómico
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
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