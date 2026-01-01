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Montse Guallar Montse Guallar
Kinoafisha Persons Montse Guallar

Montse Guallar

Montse Guallar

Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

El refugio atómico 6.1
El refugio atómico (2025)

Filmography

El refugio atómico 6.1
El refugio atómico
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Spain
Show more
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