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Britt Lower
Awards
Awards and nominations of Britt Lower
Britt Lower
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Britt Lower
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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