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Filmography
Mark Hapka
Mark Hapka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Hapka
Mark Hapka
Mark Hapka
Date of Birth
29 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Premarital
(2026)
7.3
Code 3
(2025)
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
7.3
Premarital
Premarital
Comedy
2026, USA
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
40 Dates and 40 Nights
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Bride or Die
Bride or Die
Thriller
2025, USA
7.3
Code 3
Code 3
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
5.4
Impulse
Impulse
Thriller
2023, USA
Show more
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