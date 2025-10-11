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9.3
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Premarital
9.3
Premarital
, 2026
Premarital
USA / Comedy
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9.3
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Synopsis
Pastor Stewart Whitaker learns his daughter's fiancé isn't a believer just days before their wedding. His clumsy plan to convert him unravels into a funny, heartfelt clash of faith, family image, hypocrisy, and truth in small-town America.
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Cast
Jim O'Heir
Mark Hapka
Kelley Jakle
Meredith Louise Thomas
Cathy Shim
Cameron Cowperthwaite
Writer
Robert Ingraham
Composer
Cobey Bienert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
3 April 2026
World premiere
11 October 2025
Production
White Room, Digital Paradigm, Cowcatcher
Also known as
Premarital
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Film rating
9.3
Rate
12
votes
8.5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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