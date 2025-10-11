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Poster of Premarital
9.3
Kinoafisha Films Premarital
9.3

Premarital

, 2026
Premarital
USA / Comedy
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Premarital
9.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Pastor Stewart Whitaker learns his daughter's fiancé isn't a believer just days before their wedding. His clumsy plan to convert him unravels into a funny, heartfelt clash of faith, family image, hypocrisy, and truth in small-town America.

Cast

Jim O'Heir
Jim O'Heir
Mark Hapka
Kelley Jakle
Meredith Louise Thomas
Cathy Shim
Cathy Shim
Cameron Cowperthwaite
Writer Robert Ingraham
Composer Cobey Bienert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 3 April 2026
World premiere 11 October 2025
Production White Room, Digital Paradigm, Cowcatcher
Also known as
Premarital

Film rating

9.3
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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