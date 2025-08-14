Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Witchboard

Witchboard

Witchboard
Synopsis

From horror master Chuck Russell, a cursed Witchboard awakens dark forces, dragging a young couple into a deadly game of possession, deception, and supernatural terror in New Orleans.
Witchboard - trailer
Witchboard  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2025
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Парадиз
14 August 2025 Czechia
28 August 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
21 August 2025 UAE 18TC
28 August 2025 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $494,250
Production A-Nation Media, Gala Film
Also known as
Witchboard, Ведьмина доска, 鬼巫
Director
Chuck Russell
Chuck Russell
Cast
Madison Iseman
Madison Iseman
Aaron Dominguez
Aaron Dominguez
Mel Jarnson
Mel Jarnson
Charlie Tahan
Charlie Tahan
Antonia Desplat
Antonia Desplat
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Horror Films about Demons and Spirits Horror Films about Demons and Spirits

Film rating

6.5
12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Witchboard - trailer
Witchboard Trailer
Witchboard - trailer in russian
Witchboard Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
