6.5
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Witchboard
Witchboard
Witchboard
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
From horror master Chuck Russell, a cursed Witchboard awakens dark forces, dragging a young couple into a deadly game of possession, deception, and supernatural terror in New Orleans.
Witchboard
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
16 September 2025
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Russia
Парадиз
14 August 2025
Czechia
28 August 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
21 August 2025
UAE
18TC
28 August 2025
Uzbekistan
16+
Worldwide Gross
$494,250
Production
A-Nation Media, Gala Film
Also known as
Witchboard, Ведьмина доска, 鬼巫
Director
Chuck Russell
Cast
Madison Iseman
Aaron Dominguez
Mel Jarnson
Charlie Tahan
Antonia Desplat
Film in
Film rating
6.5
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Witchboard
Trailer
0
0
Witchboard
Trailer in russian
1
0
Stills
