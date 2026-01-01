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Lee Brown
Lee Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Brown
Lee Brown
Lee Brown
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.1
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
(2025)
3.7
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
(2025)
Filmography
3.7
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Horror, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.1
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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