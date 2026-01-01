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Louisa Warren
Louisa Warren Louisa Warren
Kinoafisha Persons Louisa Warren

Louisa Warren

Louisa Warren

Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Cinderella's Curse 5.5
Cinderella's Curse (2024)
Ouija Castle 4.8
Ouija Castle (2024)
Unhinged 4.1
Unhinged (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 3 Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3
Horror 2026, USA
Borley Rectory: The Awakening 4
Borley Rectory: The Awakening Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
Cinderella's Curse 5.5
Cinderella's Curse Cinderella's Curse
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
Ouija Castle 4.8
Ouija Castle Ouija Castle
Horror 2024, Great Britain
2.7
Legend of Lizard Man Legend of Lizard Man
Horror 2023, Great Britain
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory 3.8
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory The Ghosts of Borley Rectory
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Bride of Frankenstein Bride of Frankenstein
Horror 2019, USA
Toof 2.3
Toof Toof
Horror 2019, Great Britain
The Viking War 4
The Viking War The Viking War
History 2019, Great Britain
Bride of Scarecrow 2.5
Bride of Scarecrow Bride of Scarecrow
Horror 2019, Great Britain
Unhinged 4.1
Unhinged Unhinged
Horror 2017, Great Britain
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