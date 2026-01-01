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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louisa Warren
Louisa Warren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louisa Warren
Louisa Warren
Louisa Warren
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.5
Cinderella's Curse
(2024)
Tickets
4.8
Ouija Castle
(2024)
4.1
Unhinged
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
History
Horror
Mystery
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2021
2019
2017
All
11
Films
11
Actress
4
Producer
10
Director
7
Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 3
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3
Horror
2026, USA
4
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.5
Cinderella's Curse
Cinderella's Curse
Horror
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.8
Ouija Castle
Ouija Castle
Horror
2024, Great Britain
2.7
Legend of Lizard Man
Legend of Lizard Man
Horror
2023, Great Britain
3.8
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Bride of Frankenstein
Bride of Frankenstein
Horror
2019, USA
2.3
Toof
Toof
Horror
2019, Great Britain
4
The Viking War
The Viking War
History
2019, Great Britain
2.5
Bride of Scarecrow
Bride of Scarecrow
Horror
2019, Great Britain
4.1
Unhinged
Unhinged
Horror
2017, Great Britain
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