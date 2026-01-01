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Lee Bong-joon Lee Bong-joon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Bong-joon

Lee Bong-joon

Lee Bong-joon

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun (2021)
Teach You a Lesson 7.5
Teach You a Lesson (2026)
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate (2025)

Filmography

Teach You a Lesson 7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action 2026, South Korea
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
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