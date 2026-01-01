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Filmography
Lee Bong-joon
Lee Bong-joon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Bong-joon
Lee Bong-joon
Lee Bong-joon
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
(2021)
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
(2026)
6.6
Running Mate
(2025)
Filmography
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
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