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Jinwook Ok Jinwook Ok
Kinoafisha Persons Jinwook Ok

Jinwook Ok

Jinwook Ok

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Teach You a Lesson 7.5
Teach You a Lesson (2026)
Cherry Blossoms After Winter 7.4
Cherry Blossoms After Winter (2022)
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate (2025)

Filmography

Teach You a Lesson 7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action 2026, South Korea
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Cherry Blossoms After Winter 7.4
Cherry Blossoms After Winter
Drama, Romantic, , 2022, South Korea
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