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Filmography
Jinwook Ok
Jinwook Ok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jinwook Ok
Jinwook Ok
Jinwook Ok
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
(2026)
7.4
Cherry Blossoms After Winter
(2022)
6.6
Running Mate
(2025)
Filmography
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
7.4
Cherry Blossoms After Winter
Drama, Romantic, ,
2022, South Korea
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