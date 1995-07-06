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About
Filmography
Lee Jeong-shik
Lee Jeong-shik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-shik
Lee Jeong-shik
Lee Jeong-shik
Date of Birth
6 July 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Hyper Knife
(2025)
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
(2019)
6.6
Running Mate
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Hyper Knife
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
Dear M
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
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