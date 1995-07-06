Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lee Jeong-shik Lee Jeong-shik
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-shik

Lee Jeong-shik

Lee Jeong-shik

Date of Birth
6 July 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Hyper Knife 7.1
Hyper Knife (2025)
Hajainneun Ingandeul 6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul (2019)
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate (2025)

Filmography

Hyper Knife 7.1
Hyper Knife
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Running Mate 6.6
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Dear M
Dear M
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Hajainneun Ingandeul 6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more