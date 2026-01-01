Masako Katsuki

Menu
Date of Birth
15 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Naruto: Shippuuden 8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden (2007)
Naruto 8.5
Naruto (2002)
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice 7.6
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gekijouban Naruto: Buraddo purizun 7.3
Gekijouban Naruto: Buraddo purizun Gekijouban Naruto: Buraddo purizun
Animation, Anime 2011, Japan
Naruto: Shippuuden 8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2007, Japan
Naruto 8.5
Naruto
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2002, Japan
Noir 7.1
Noir
Adventure, Anime, Drama, Detective 2001, Japan
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice 7.6
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice Gekijô-ban - Bishôjo senshi Sêrâ Mûn S
Action, Animation, Comedy 1994, Japan
Oniisama e… 7.2
Oniisama e…
Drama, Anime 1991, Japan
