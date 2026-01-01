Menu
Masako Katsuki
Masako Katsuki
Masako Katsuki
Masako Katsuki
Date of Birth
15 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Voice actress
Popular Films
8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden
(2007)
8.5
Naruto
(2002)
7.6
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2011
2007
2002
2001
1994
1991
All
6
Films
2
TV Shows
4
Actress
6
7.3
Gekijouban Naruto: Buraddo purizun
Gekijouban Naruto: Buraddo purizun
Animation, Anime
2011, Japan
8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2007, Japan
8.5
Naruto
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2002, Japan
7.1
Noir
Adventure, Anime, Drama, Detective
2001, Japan
7.6
Sailor Moon S the Movie: Hearts in Ice
Gekijô-ban - Bishôjo senshi Sêrâ Mûn S
Action, Animation, Comedy
1994, Japan
7.2
Oniisama e…
Drama, Anime
1991, Japan
