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Nikolai Smirnov Nikolai Smirnov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolai Smirnov

Nikolai Smirnov

Nikolai Smirnov

Date of Birth
3 March 1953
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 October 1996
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets 7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets (1987)
Find and neutralize 6.2
Find and neutralize (1982)
Arifmetika lyubvi 5.4
Arifmetika lyubvi (1986)

Filmography

Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets 7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
Comedy 1987, USSR
Arifmetika lyubvi 5.4
Arifmetika lyubvi Arifmetika lyubvi
Romantic, Drama 1986, USSR
Find and neutralize 6.2
Find and neutralize Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure 1982, USSR
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