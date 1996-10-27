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Filmography
Nikolai Smirnov
Nikolai Smirnov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Smirnov
Nikolai Smirnov
Nikolai Smirnov
Date of Birth
3 March 1953
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 October 1996
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
(1987)
6.2
Find and neutralize
(1982)
5.4
Arifmetika lyubvi
(1986)
Filmography
7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
Comedy
1987, USSR
5.4
Arifmetika lyubvi
Arifmetika lyubvi
Romantic, Drama
1986, USSR
6.2
Find and neutralize
Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure
1982, USSR
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