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Marina Nikolaeva
Marina Nikolaeva
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Nikolaeva

Marina Nikolaeva

Date of Birth
15 April 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Obruchalnoe kolco 4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Obruchalnoe kolco 4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
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