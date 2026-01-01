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About
Filmography
Marina Nikolaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Nikolaeva
Marina Nikolaeva
Date of Birth
15 April 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2008
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
4.5
Obruchalnoe kolco
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
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